Delanga woman’s murder: Serial killer sent to jail

Puri: The accused involved in the rape and murder of a woman in Delanga and serial killer Buddhadeb Behera was produced in the JMFC Court at Pipili on Thursday.

But as no lawyer agreed to defend Behera, the court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Police said the deceased woman, who was raped and killed by Behera, was identified as Anita (27), wife of Padmalochan Nayak, of Dibari Colony at Kajuri under the Raikia police station in Kandhamal district.

During the course of investigation, it was found that the ATM card, SBI green card and mobile phone found on the crime scene belonged to one Sunil Kumar Mahto, whose bag containing all these items was stolen from the Vijayawada railway station on July 15 by Behera.

The police said Behera had fled from a hospital in Deogarh while being in police custody on July 3, 2012.

From that time he was on the most wanted list of Deogarh police. He was arrested in the murder case of a woman Kalpana Ekka.