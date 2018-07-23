Headlines

Deities sparkle in Suna Besha, give darshan to countless devotees

Pragativadi News Service
Puri: The deities of Jagannath Temple were adorned with gold ornaments aboard their chariots in front of the 12th century shrine on the occasion of annual Suna Besha, the golden avatar of the Trinity, on Monday.

The deities donned gold ornaments and gave darshan to countless devotees on their decked chariots. Lakhs of devotees thronged the Puri Badadanda to witness the holy Trinity in their golden glory today.

The rituals for Suna Besha started at around 3 PM soon after the Madhyan Dhupa and Sandhya Arati.

Police made elaborate arrangements for maintaining law and order during the Suna Besha ritual. 145 platoons of police were deployed during the Suna Besha ritual, sources said.

The Jagannath temple witnesses Suna Besha on four other occasions in a year—Dussehra, Kartika Purnima, Pausa Purnima and Dola Purnima. While those four rituals are observed inside the temple, the Suna Besha performed at the end of Bahuda Yatra is celebrated on the chariots outside the temple.

