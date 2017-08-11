Degree Admissions: DHE to release second phase merit list today

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha will release the second allotment of merit list today at dheodisha.gov.in. Candidates whose names appear on the second list will benefit with it during the second phase of admission in the state.

In a notification, the authorities said the students who are yet to take admission in their preferred +3 (Degree) college after slide-up can do so from August 16 to 18.

The data will be updated for the second phase will end on August 19 at 5 pm. This year a total of 2,34,893 aspirants applied for degree admission. While there are 2,27,790 seats in Arts stream, Science has 1,30,018 and Commerce stream has 42,835 seats.

The admission in various streams is done on the basis of merit. The merit list is prepared while keeping in view the candidate’s performance in their Higher Secondary (+2) examination, weightage and candidates reservations category.