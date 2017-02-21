Crime

Defeated ward member candidate killed

Koraput: In another incident of poll violence, a defeated ward member candidate was found dead with his throat slit near his house here.

The deceased has been identified as Kameswar Palaka of Kanagaon village in Bandhugaon block, Koraput. Palaka contested as a ward member candidate recently in the three tier panchayat elections.

Family members of the deceased have said that political rivalry could be the reason behind the murder. However, exact reasons of the murder are yet to be known. The Bandhugaon police have sent the body for post-mortem and started investigating into the case.

