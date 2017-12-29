Defaulters to stop mining operations from 1 January

Bhubaneswar: Following the Supreme Court deadline December 31 to the mine owners to pay penalties worth Rs 17,000 crore, mining leaseholders who have failed to pay fine as ordered by the apex court will be barred to operate from January 1, said Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick today.

After getting the final amount of fine on 31 December evening, the State government will submit a report before the Supreme Court on January 1, the minister stated.

Meanwhile, uncertainty looms large with regard to the future of lakhs of people who are directly or indirectly dependent upon the operation of mines in the Joda-Barbil mining sector.

The Supreme Court in its orders on 2 August 2017 had ordered the State Government to collect fines from the mines owners as recommended by SEC for illegal mining by 31 December 2017.