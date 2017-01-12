Deepika’s Holly film XXX releases tomorrow

Mumbai: After Priyanka Chopra, it’s time for another Bollywood actress to debut in the big stage of Hollywood. She is the beautiful and elegant Deepika padukone whose Hollywood debut film xXx- return of the Xander cage along with Vin Diesel, is releasing in India on Friday before its official release anywhere else in the world.
The “Piku” actress is ecstatic about her first Hollywood project and she is hopeful that this xXx film will do equally good like the previous ones. To her credit, the film is first releasing in India and the makers are hopeful that the deshi audience will love it.
To promote this flick, Vin Diesel along with director DJ Caruso has been camping here on Tuesday. The American actor got to a rousing welcome when he landed in Mumbai on Wednesday. During his two days stay in India the cast including Deepika are planning to attend as many promotional events.
Even Deepika’s fans are hopeful that her first ever attempt to enter into the global league become a successful venture.
Along with Diesel and Deepika this film also stars actors Donnie Yen and Samuel L Jackson.