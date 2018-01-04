Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to get engaged in Sri Lanka!

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Deepika

Mumbai: After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma‘s secret fairytale wedding, it’s time for another B-Town wedding, if reports are true!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who have been dating for almost five years might get engaged in Sri Lanka.

If reports are to be believed, the engagement might take place on January 5, which is also Deepika’s birthday.

Ranveer was seen at an airport in Sri Lanka last week on Thursday along with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Deepika, who was holidaying in Vienna, flew to Sri Lanka to spend time with her beau, according to reports.

Deepika and Ranveer’s dating rumours started coming up since Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela released.

