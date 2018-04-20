Deepika Padukone in Time 100 Influential People of 2018 list

New York: Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actress to feature in the Time 100 Influential People in the World, sharing space with names like Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig and Lena Waithe.

In the Time magazine, international star Vin Diesel, Deepika’s co-star in her Hollywood debut “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” has penned words of appreciation for her. “Making that movie, Deepika took committed to a whole other level. That’s who she is as a performer. She wants the whole movie to shine, which is a rare thing.

“Anyone could talk about how beautiful she is, and anyone could tell you about her unmatched comedic timing. But she isn’t just a star. She’s an actor’s actor, dedicated to the craft,” Diesel wrote.

Deepika scored a success at the box office this year with the epic drama “Padmaavat” in which she played the title role.

One of the highest paid actors of Indian cinema today, she has 18 brands in her portfolio and has a strong social media presence.