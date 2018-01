Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor SC Jamir appointed Prof Deepak Kumar Behera as the Vice Chancellor of Sambalpur University on Wednesday, who was the former VC of Berhampur University and former Professor and HOD in Anthropology department of Sambalpur University.

Prof Behera, the author of one research book, has over 16 years of teaching experience as a Professor, eight years as a Reader and 7.6 years as a Lecturer in Anthropology.

He has served as the VC of Berhampur University for three years.