Deep depression to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: It has come to light that more than 10 districts of Odisha are expected to get heavy rainfall with strong winds starting today, due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal which has further intensified into a deep depression.

On Thursday, the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood moved northwards at a speed of about 35 kmph in the past six hours. The depression is centered about 870 km southeast of Gopalpur, the meteorological centre said.

In addition, the depression is likely to move north-northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts around December 9.

There is, however, a probability that the depression will weaken when it reaches near north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.

Under its impact rain or thundershower is likely to occur at some places in coastal districts and Koraput, Gajapati and Malkangiri districts by tomorrow. Widespread rain is expected in coastal districts and many places in interior districts till December 10, the director of local met office, S C Sahu said.

Thereafter, heavy rainfall is likely to lash some places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Khorda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Malkangiri and Koraput districts in the subsequent 48 hours, he said.

A squally wind with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coasts till December 10.

Sea condition would be rough to very rough along and off Odisha coasts and fishermen are advised not to venture into sea from December 10, it added.