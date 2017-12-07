Deep depression over Bay of Bengal to trigger rains from evening

Bhubaneswar: The depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours triggering heavy rainfall at many places in the state starting this evening, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

Under the influence of possible deep depression, the state would experience rain from this evening while heavy rainfall is likely to occur in 11 districts of coastal Odisha tomorrow, a release issued by the Regional Met Department read adding rains would continue in the state till December 11 though the impact could be felt till December 13.

Strong and Gusty surface wind speed from Easterly direction in South Odisha and Northeasterly direction in North Odisha reaching 40 to 45 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail along and off Odisha Coast.

As many as 18 districts including Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Ganjam, Gajpati, Rayagada and Malkangiri are to be affected due to the deep depression and would experience more rainfall.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough along the coast from today in the evening till Saturday morning. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea till Saturday morning.