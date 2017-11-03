Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana launched to promote philately: Manoj Sinha

New Delhi: Minister of Communications Manoj Sinha on Friday launched a Pan India scholarship program for school children called Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana to increase the reach of Philately.
Under the scheme of SPARSH (Scholarship for Promotion of Aptitude & Research in Stamps as a Hobby), it is proposed to award annual scholarships to children of Standard VI to IX having good academic record and also pursuing Philately as a hobby through a competitive selection process in all postal circles.
Briefing the media after the launch of the scheme, Sinha said that under the scheme, it is proposed to award 920 scholarships to students pursuing Philately as a hobby. Every Postal Circle will select a maximum of 40 scholarships representing 10 students each from Standard VI, VII, VIII & IX. The amount of Scholarship will be Rs 6000/- per annum @ Rs 500/- per month.
The Minister said that to avail this scholarship, a child must be a student of a recognized school of India and the concerned school should have a Philately Club and the candidate should be a member of the Club.