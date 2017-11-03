PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Latest News Update

Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana launched to promote philately: Manoj Sinha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Manoj Sinha

New Delhi: Minister of Communications Manoj Sinha on Friday launched a Pan India scholarship program for school children called Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana to increase the reach of Philately.

Under the scheme of SPARSH (Scholarship for Promotion of Aptitude & Research in Stamps as a Hobby), it is proposed to award annual scholarships to children of Standard VI to IX having good academic record and also pursuing Philately as a hobby through a competitive selection process in all postal circles.

Briefing the media after the launch of the scheme, Sinha said that under the scheme, it is proposed to award 920 scholarships to students pursuing Philately as a hobby.  Every Postal Circle will select a maximum of 40 scholarships representing 10 students each from Standard VI, VII, VIII & IX. The amount of Scholarship will be Rs 6000/- per annum @ Rs 500/- per month.

The Minister said that to avail this scholarship, a child must be a student of a recognized school of India and the concerned school should have a Philately Club and the candidate should be a member of the Club.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Gram Rozgar Sevaks Gram Rozgar Sevaks
750
Headlines

Odisha Govt hikes salary of Gram Rozgar Sevaks by Rs 2000
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
746
Headlines

Health condition of Jaga, Kalia stable now: Health Minister Pratap Jena
IPS reshuffle IPS reshuffle
649
Headlines

Major Reshuffle in Odisha IPS Cadre: Debasis Panigrahi new Odisha Vigilance Director

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top