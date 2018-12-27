Declare Padampur as a new dist, BJP MLA urges Naveen

Bhubaneswar: BJP MLA Pradip Purohit has requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi to declare Padampur sub-division as a new district.

The legislator wrote to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary in this regard today. “While creating new 30 districts of Odisha, former Chief Minister Late Biju Patnaik had assured the people of Padampur Sub-division to declare it a new district in the second phase,” he stated in the letter.

“As per the report of Das Commission, Padampur sub-division fulfills all criteria to be a district. It is a tribal-dominated as well as a drought-prone area,” he added.

Purohit further stated that while creating Bargarh district, Padampur sub-division was included in the district. Bargarh Sub-division is an irrigated area while Padampur is a drought-prone area having less irrigation facility.

“There is a hell and heaven difference between both the sub-divisions, one is developed and the other is under-developed & tribal dominated area. The place and various benefits do not reach this sub-division,” he said.

“If Padampur will be declared as a new district then the drought-prone & underdeveloped people of Padampur Sub-Division will get more benefits. I would request you to declare Padampur Sub-Division as a new district and I hope you will give your special attention for the same cause,” he further added.