Death toll of Indians in Gulf is 28,523 in 4 years

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Death toll of Indians in Gulf
7

New Delhi: In the past four years a total of 28,523 Indian nationals have died in the Gulf countries, the Lok Sabha was told on Wednesday.

The Gulf countries are the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia recorded the highest number of deaths of Indian nationals. The number was 12,828 between 2014-2018.

Related Posts

Lingayats stage protest in Delhi demanding minority status

Cong stakes claim to form govt in MP

Security forces kill Naxal in encounter In Chhattisgarh, 25…

It is followed by the UAE at 7,877, Minister of State at the External Affairs, V K Singh told the Lok Sabha in response to a question.

Singh said nearly 1,021 deaths of Indian nationals between 2014-2018 was recorded in Bahrain while 2,932 deaths were recorded in Kuwait.

The minister said about 2,564 deaths of Indian nationals were recorded in Oman while 1,301 deaths were recorded in Qatar.

Singh said awareness campaigns are conducted by the missions in the Gulf countries for preventing death of workers in accidents and suicides. Pravasi Bhartiya Kendras cooperate in holding such awareness camps, he added.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.