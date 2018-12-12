Death toll of Indians in Gulf is 28,523 in 4 years

New Delhi: In the past four years a total of 28,523 Indian nationals have died in the Gulf countries, the Lok Sabha was told on Wednesday.

The Gulf countries are the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia recorded the highest number of deaths of Indian nationals. The number was 12,828 between 2014-2018.

It is followed by the UAE at 7,877, Minister of State at the External Affairs, V K Singh told the Lok Sabha in response to a question.

Singh said nearly 1,021 deaths of Indian nationals between 2014-2018 was recorded in Bahrain while 2,932 deaths were recorded in Kuwait.

The minister said about 2,564 deaths of Indian nationals were recorded in Oman while 1,301 deaths were recorded in Qatar.

Singh said awareness campaigns are conducted by the missions in the Gulf countries for preventing death of workers in accidents and suicides. Pravasi Bhartiya Kendras cooperate in holding such awareness camps, he added.