Deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linkage extended till March 31

New Delhi: The government today extended the deadline for mandatory linking of PAN with Aadhaar by three months to March 31, 2018.

This is the third extension given by the government to individuals to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with the biometric ID.

It has come to notice that some of the taxpayers have not yet completed the linking of PAN with Aadhaar. Therefore, to facilitate the process of linking, it has been decided to further extend the time for linking of Aadhaar with PAN till March 31.

The Centre had already informed the Supreme Court that it is willing to extend till March 31 the deadline fixed for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes.

As of November, 13.28 crore out of 33 crore PANs has been linked to the 12-digit biometric identifier Aadhaar.

The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar previously was July 31 but was extended to August 31 and later to December 31, 2017.