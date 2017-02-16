State at Large

Dead whale washed ashore in Puri

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
dead whale in Puri

Puri: A dead Baleen whale washed ashore the Puri beach on Wednesday night. Forest officials are examining it to find out the reason of its death.

The whale is 40 feet long and 18 feet wide and as per forest officials,  most of its body has started decomposing.

“We have contacted the Regional Museum of Natural History to get more information about the reason of its death and how long it has been dead before reaching the shore. We will conduct an autopsy to find out more,” said Chittaranjan Mishra, DFO, Puri.

Last year, dead whales were found along Chilika and Puri shore in February and December respectively. The reason behind the death of the giant mammals is yet to be found out.

