Dead bats found inside Rourkela IG park, closed indefinitely

Rourkela : The Indira Gandhi Park in steel city Rourkela has been closed indefinitely following instances of death of bats inside the park premises.

The authorities have closed the park after spotting some dead bats inside the park. There might be possibility of bird flu affecting the bats which led to their death.

Since the park has some lofty tress homing to some thousands of bats it would be a disaster if there is any chances of bird flu, a park official said.

We are trying to ascertain the reasons behind the death of the birds. Their samples will be sent for laboratory testing. After that it can be said whether the bats died a normal death or was it because of bird flu. Notably, instances of bird flu have been spotted in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar at Keranga.

The closure of the park is going to seriously affect the business period of the park especially the new year and month of January being the peak time for picnic.