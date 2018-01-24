Day before Padmaavat release, violent protests in several parts of the country

New Delhi: In anticipation of protests and demonstrations against the release of Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose earlier name as ‘Padmavati’, states across the country remained vigilant and security has been beefed up.
A day before “Padmaavat” release, security has been increased outside theatres in parts of Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan amid violent protests by groups like Karni Sena who have vowed to block the film in defiance of Supreme Court orders, as per sources.
In Gujarat, a mall was vandalized on Tuesday night in Ahmedabad.
The Supreme Court, rejecting petitions by the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, refused to modify its earlier order that rejected a ban on the film. The apex court had also directed state governments to ensure law and order is maintained.
The movie is scheduled to release on January 25.