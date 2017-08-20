PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Day after Kalinga Utkal Express crash, train accident averted in UP

Agra: A major train accident was averted on Kanpur-New Delhi up track, due to passengers’ alertness after they spotted smoke coming out from motor coach of Tundla-Delhi MEMU (64583), as its wheels got locked due to faulty axle, as per sources.

The incident took place near Chamrola station, 180 km away from Delhi on Sunday morning at around 7:35 am.

According to railways, no passenger was injured in the incident. After the incident, the down line operation of Delhi- Kanpur route was stopped for few minutes, to bring all passengers safely at Chamrola station platform.

Notably, at least 23 people were killed and 96 injured in a major derailment when around 14 coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express bound for Haridwar in Uttarakhand went off the tracks with one of the coaches mounting on another near Khatauli, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.

