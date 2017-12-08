Day before Gujarat votes, BJP finally releases manifesto

Ahmedabad: BJP on Friday released its poll manifesto for the upcoming Gujarat Elections 2017.

The manifesto titled ‘Sankalp Patra 2017′ was released by Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley here.

The manifesto carries the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah on its cover.

After releasing the manifesto, Jaitley briefed the media and accused the Congress of making fall promises on the issue of reservation for the Patidar community.

At the announcement, Jaitley claimed Gujarat, which has been ruled by the BJP for more than two decades, has the “highest” gross state domestic product growth in the country. “In the last 5 years Gujarat grew at the average rate of 10% amongst large states,” Jaitley added.

The vision document itself promises to double farmers’ income and ensure good prices for produce. The document also vows to help fulfil the aspirations of the Gujarati youth as well as promote traditional sports while making the state a top-most hub for sports.

Gujarat will vote tomorrow in the first phase of its two-party election. Voting in the second phase will be held on December 14 while results for this high-stakes election will be announced on December 18.