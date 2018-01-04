Day after bandh, Mumbai Police cancels Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid’s event

Mumbai: A day after the massive shutdown called by dalit group across Maharashtra, the Mumbai Police today cancelled an event which was to be attended by newly-elected Gujarat MLA and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani and Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid.

According to reports, the authorities today sealed an auditorium in the Vile Parle locality where the event was scheduled to take place.

The police also took some students, who were hosting the event, in preventive custody.

On Tuesday, massive protests swept Mumbai and Dalit groups called for a shutdown across Maharashtra on January 3.