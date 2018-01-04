Headlines

Day after bandh, Mumbai Police cancels Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid’s event

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Mumbai police

Mumbai: A day after the massive shutdown called by dalit group across Maharashtra, the Mumbai Police today cancelled an event which was to be attended by newly-elected Gujarat MLA and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani and Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid.

According to reports, the authorities today sealed an auditorium in the Vile Parle locality where the event was scheduled to take place.

The police also took some students, who were hosting the event, in preventive custody.

On Tuesday, massive protests swept Mumbai and Dalit groups called for a shutdown across Maharashtra on January 3.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

viral video viral video
1.9K
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha
TB medicine TB medicine
1.8K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
turtle smuggling turtle smuggling
763
Headlines

Turtle smuggling racket busted in Odisha, over 1400 turtles recovered

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top