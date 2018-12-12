Day 12 of .FEST showcases the best of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The 12th day of the .FEST (Bhubaneswar City Festival) witnessed footfall of a large number of people who thronged the venue to enjoy music, dance and delicious foods.

Visitors indulged in the wide range of cuisines at the International Street Food Festival while enjoying the music and dance event titled – Chak de Odisha the central theme of the evening.

Headlining the performance tonight was local singer Krishna Beura and dance performance by another nationally renowned dance group, Prince Dance Group.

Continuing the inclusiveness of .FEST the event today saw 150 children from local orphanages, 100 ASHA workers whose efforts are to uplift the health and welfare of communities at the grass-root level; enjoy both the music and dance performances.

As the theme for the evening was sports oriented, there were also 50 students from Bhubaneswar Sports Hostels and 20 officials were also present at the event. Fronted by Bhubaneswar Development Association (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Odisha Tourism, the idea was to include every section of the society during the city-wide celebration.

Dilip K. Sabar of Class 5 said “I am enjoying the evening with my friends very much and this would be a memorable moment in my life”. HemamanjariBhoi, an ASHA worker said, “.FEST has created a nice environment in which people from all the walks of life are becoming a part and parcel and this will definitely make the citizens proud of being part of a greater urban community”.

BMC Deputy Commissioner (Social Welfare) Sanghamitra Behera added that the. FEST would include more and more sections from the society during the celebration and would make all citizens feel the wave of happiness through music, dance, entertainment and food.