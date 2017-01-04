Dawood Ibrahim’s assets worth Rs 15K cr seized in UAE

New Delhi: In one of the biggest ever crack down on Mumbai serial blasts mastermind and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government on Tuesday seized assets worth Rs 15,000 crore, sources said.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval reportedly pursued the matter with UAE and requested the officials to act and seize Dawood’s property.
Notably, Dawood is wanted in India for the 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai in which 257 people were killed and nearly a thousand injured. He is also accused of masterminding other terror attacks and of money laundering and extortion.