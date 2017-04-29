Headlines

Dawood Ibrahim fit and fine: Chhotta Shakeel

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Dawood Ibrahim

New Delhi: India’s most wanted and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who has been hiding in Pakistan for a long time, is reportedly in a critical condition at a Karachi hospital after a heart stroke, sources said.

As per sources, the gangster who is said to be based in Karachi, Pakistan, is admitted to a hospital, but Dawood’s long-time aide Chhotta Shakeel has dismissed the speculation that the underworld don has died after suffering a massive heart attack in Pakistan.

Chhota Shakeel has confirmed that Dawood Ibrahim is not dead. Reports of his health condition could not be confirmed though. “Bhai is fit and fine,” he added.

