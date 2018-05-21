Dawn-to-dusk Begunia bandh in Khordha district

Begunia: Begunia Vikash Manch today observing dawn-to-dusk bandh seeking fulfillment of its three-point charter of demands.

Normal life was affected in view of the bandh as shops and business establishments downed their shutter, official sources said here.

Schools and colleges in Begunia town remained closed starting from the morning today following the protest.

Vehicular traffic remained off the road for hours as bandh supporters staged road blockades by burning tyres at different places including National Highway-57. They also indulged in picketing during the bandh observation.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place by police to prevent any untoward incident.

The Begunia Vikash Manch is demanding setting up of a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Begunia, Notified Area Council (NAC) status for the area and upgradation of Begunia Primary Health Centre (PHC) as Community Health Centre (CHC), including other demands.