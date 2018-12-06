Dawn-to-dusk bandh hits normal life in Angul’s Pallahara

Angul: A dawn-to-dusk bandh observed by Pallahara Nagarika Manch demanding Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for Rengali project oustees has hit normal life in Angul on Thursday.

The agitators picketed at different places in Pallahara to press for their demands. They have also demanded the appointment of doctors at the local hospital.

Government offices, educational institutions, shops, and other business establishments remained closed in the town due to the bandh. Emergency services, however, remained unaffected as it was out of the purview of the bandh.

Commuters faced a harrowing time as the agitators blocked National Highway in the district. Vehicular traffic on the roads came to a standstill following the blockade.

Though there were no reports of violence, the district administration has taken adequate security measures to avoid any untoward incident.