Dawn-to-dusk bandh demanding Kosala state hits normal life in Bolangir, Subarnapur

Bolangir: Normal life came to a grinding halt with vehicular traffic disrupted in Bolangir and Subarnapur districts in the state today following a dawn-to-dusk bandh by Kosala Coordination Committee demanding a separate state.

While buses remained off the roads in view of the protests by the supporters hitting commuters hard, educational institutions and business establishments remained closed.

Bandh supporters resorted to picketing and staged road blockades at different places by burning tyres.

The Kosala Coordination Committee is demanding a separate Kosala State which would be carved out from Odisha by comprising 11 Western districts.

“We are demanding a separate Kosala State as per the Constitutional provision for it under Articles 2 and 2, for last 20 years. A bandh is being observed in all parliamentary constituencies of Bolangir and Subarnapur districts today,” said Pramod Kumar Mishra, Coordinator, Kosala Coordination Committee.

The bandh is receiving overwhelming and unprecedented support from people even at the village level, he added.