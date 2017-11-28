DAV business school girl ends life in hostel

Bhubaneswar: A girl student of DAV School of Business Management (DSBM) located in Unit 8 area here allegedly committed suicide in the college hostel last night.

The deceased has been identified as Taniya Banerjee, an undergraduate BCom student of the institution and a resident of Talcher area.

Taniya who went to bed last night did not open the door of her hostel room till late this morning following which the hostel superintendent broke open the door of her room. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan. A suicide note was also found next to the body of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased alleged that she was under mental pressure being tortured by her seniors and took the extreme step. As per the complaint, she had called her mother last night and cried over the phone while speaking about the torture she had been facing by a few seniors. However, the exact reason behind her death is yet to be established.

“The seniors used to mentally harass my child. The school authorities did not take any steps to stop this in spite of regular complaints,” the victim’s mother told to the media persons before being whisked by the school authorities.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and recovered a suicide note from the hostel room. The cops also sent the dead body to the Capital Hospital here for post-mortem and started investigation.

However, the Principal of DSBM, Dwarika Nath Mishra quashed all allegations against the college authorities and said the deceased was mentally alright till last night.

On the other hand, an internal committee has been formed by the school to probe into the matter.