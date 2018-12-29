Daringbadi receives snowfall as temperature drops across state

Phulbani: Daringbadi, which is known as the Kashmir of Odisha, experienced snowfall on Saturday even as temperature dropped across the state. Daringbadi recorded a temperature of 7 degree Celsius early on Saturday morning.

People preferred to stay indoors due to spine chilling winter.

Mercury dipped to below 10 degrees Celcius in the following regions of the state. The districts which registered temperatures below ten degrees Celcius are: Angul (7.7), Keonjhar (6.8), Phulbani (7), Sundergarh (7), Sambalpur (8.1), Balasore and Baripada (8.5).

The capital city Bhubaneswar recorded 9.5 degree Celsius while Cuttack experienced 9.4 degree Celsius.

Met office said the cold wave condition might prevail for some more days.