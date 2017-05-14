State at Large

Daredevil show claims life of a bike stuntman

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
stuntman

Bhubaneswar: The ‘Maut Ka Kuan’(Well of death) show claims life of a bike stuntman on Saturday night in Jeypore town of Koraput district while performing the daredevil stunt show.

The incident occurred during the live show where the stuntmen perform defying gravity whirling on a circular well-like structure.

The deceased has been identified as Jitu Singh who succumbed to the injuries after being hit by a car in the well.

The tragic incident was caught on camera which later went viral today. Police have registered an Unnatural death case.

“It was very awful moment to see the stuntman wailing in pain and dying right before the crowd”, said a spectator.

However, locals blamed the administration for not imposing restrictions on life-risking stunt shows.

