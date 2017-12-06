Dangal wins Best Asian Film award at Australian Gala

Sydney: Superstar Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal was on Wednesday named the Best Asian Film at the 7th Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards.
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, a member of the Grand Jury for Best Asian Film, on Wednesday tweeted: “‘Dangal’ wins Best Asian Film at AACTA. Congratulations Team ‘Dangal’.”
She has shared a picture of herself along with Hollywood actor Russell Crowe, who was the chairman of the jury as mentioned by the veteran star.
In fact, the official Twitter handle of AACTA Awards has also shared the same on Twitter writing, “The AACTA Award for Best Asian Film presented by PR Asia is DANGAL. #AACTAs.”
As many would be aware ‘Dangal’ is inspired by the lives of the Phogat family members, telling the story of wrestler turned coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India’s wrestling champions.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Sakshi Tanwar and Suhani Bhatnagar playing the lead roles.