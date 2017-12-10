Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday condemned the incident wherein Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim was harassed on board and said crime against women should be dealt with effectively.

Mufti took to Twitter, saying, “Any harassment or crime against women should be dealt with swiftly and effectively. As a mother of two daughters I am appalled at what happened with @zairawasimz. Hope the relevant authorities take strict action @airvistara @Ashok_Gajapathi @jayantsinha”.

The incident came to light when Zaira shared the ordeal she had to go through en route Mumbai by an Air Vistara flight in an Instagram story.

In the video, Zaira could be seen fighting her tears and saying, “This is not done; I am disturbed. Is this how you’re going to take care of girls?”

She said she had called out to the cabin crew for help but it was of no use.

The National Commision of Women (NCW), the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW), the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have sought details from Air Vistara over the incident.

Taking note of the incident, the airline has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.