Dangal girl Zaira Wasim claims of molestation on a Vistara flight

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim has alleged that a man sitting behind her on a Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight allegedly tried to molest her.

The Dangal actress narrated the harrowing experience in a Instagram post. The 17-year-old actress uploaded her story in two videos. While she recorded the first one inside the plane, she uploaded the next one after landing in Mumbai.

‘This is not done, this is not the way anybody should be made to feel, this is terrible!” the actress speaks in the video, while fighting back her tears.

She claims that no one from the airline crew came to help her.

“Is this how you’re going to take care of a girl…Who is going to help us girls? If we don’t help ourselves, nobody will come ahead,” Wasim said in the video.

As per the actress, the passenger, who was sitting behind her put his feet on the armrest of her chair. After her protest, the man cited turbulence as a reason behind to put his feet in that manner. The actress than went on to claim that the man then touched her neck and her back with his feet.