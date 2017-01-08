Dangal becomes highest ever Hindi grosser

Bhubaneswar: Aamir Khan starrer action drama Dangal has become the highest grossing Hindi movie ever after it crossed the 341 crore mark beating Aamir’s previous movie records of PK with a lifetime record of Rs 340 crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his tweeter page saying that as of Sunday Aamir’s movie broke all previous records in Bollywood.

The movie which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar in key roles broke records previously held by PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan in just three weeks.

Notably, Dangal which is based on real life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir) who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal marks Aamir’s return to the silver screen after a gap of two years.