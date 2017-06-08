Headlines

Damodar Rout openly challenges Petroleum Min to contest in 2019 elections

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Damodar Rout

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Agriculture Minister and BJD vice-president Damodar Rout on Wednesday threw a open challenge to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying he would contest against him in the next elections irrespective of the constituencies he chooses.

Worth mentioning here, Pradhan is being projected as the saffron party’s chief ministerial candidate for 2019 polls.

Slamming the Union Minister, Rout said I will contest against him wherever he chooses to fight the election from, he said while addressing the BJD’s executive body meeting in Puri.

“I am really surprised to view wherever there is chief minister’s poster, the state BJP workers put up Pradhan’s poster alongside. Let him first show his strength in the forthcoming election in a ward, following which he can dream the big for becoming the chief minster”, he said.

Targeting Pradhan, Rout said: “As he speaks Hindi well and has gone to the Rajya Sabha taking the Bihar route, he has been included in the ministry.”

Earlier in the day, the BJD also criticized the BJP for the death of six farmers at Mandsaur in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh in a police firing.

