Damodar Rout asks Baijayant to name the corrupt IAS officers

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: BJD vice-president and Minister Damodar Rout on Saturday dared Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda to name the corrupt IAS officers, a day after Panda said that some corrupt Bureaucrats also exist in Odisha.

“I would like to thank the parliamentarian for his take on corrupt people. But he should categorically name the corrupt IAS officers for larger interest of Odisha people,” Rout told reporters when asked to comment on Panda’s Tweet.

Reacting to a tweet on IAS officers indulging in corruption and one such bureaucrat accepting bribe in Karnataka, he tweeted: “Probably 1 of many motives? Such IAS ofcrs exist all over India, incl sadly in Odisha. They plunder in collusion w/some netas. Need 2b ousted.”

He again tweeted, “I know some of them, fine ofcrs. Re my tweets y’day, oly a few bad apples spoil the basket. Sadly Odisha has one or two of the worst too!”

