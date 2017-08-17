PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Dama Rout nominates son as Paradip successor

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Paradip

Jagatsinghpur: Minister Damodar Rout has declared his successor for his Paradip Assembly constituency. And his replacement is none other than his son Sambit Routray.

Damodar Rout was speaking at the BJD’s extended executive meeting of the Paradip Assembly constituency held at Kujang on Sunday. He was chairing the meeting.

Rout said Sambit would look after party works in the constituency because of his old age and pressure of Ministerial responsibilities, for which the party organisation and several developmental works of the constituency are suffering.

However, Rout’s announcement of his son as his successor has invoked mixed responses among party supporters. Even, a section of the Minister’s close associates are not happy over this, sources said.

The meeting was of the view that maintaining discipline and unity in the party is essential for strengthening Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s hands.

