Dalit youth shot dead in Bihar in road rage incident; cops detain two suspects

Patna: A Dalit youth was shot dead by two men in a road rage incident in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, prompting angry villagers to block National Highway 28 with the victim’s body for about seven hours on Saturday.

Mrutyunjay Kumar Baitha, 27, was shot in the chest and died on the spot by unidentified people on a road near Sabaiya airstrip under Mirganj police station on Friday evening, said police. Baitha was riding a bike along with a relative, Mukhlal Baitha, and was returning home when the incident took place.

According to the FIR lodged by Mukhlal, a bike carrying three youths came from behind them on the road and passed them before stopping a few metres ahead. The three youths accused Mrityunjay of not giving them the right of way deliberately. After an altercation on the matter, one of the three youths shot Mrityunjay on the chest and left Mukhlal injured by hitting him with the pistol.

Two mobile phones belonging to the accused fell on the road before they sped away on the bike, and Mukhlal deposited them to police. He also said one of the accused was called ‘Chandan’ by the other two.

Police said, “We have been trying to ascertain the identity of the three accused and conducting raids to nab them. Two suspects have been detained. They are being interrogated”. police teams are conducting raids in two police station areas and that the killer would be arrested soon.

After an autopsy, Mrityunjay’s body was handed over to his family in the night. His family members and hundreds of villagers staged a road block with the body on NH 28 near Bathnikutti. The blockade, which began at 6 AM, ended after great efforts by administrative and police officials at about 1 PM.