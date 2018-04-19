Dalit student of IIT-Kanpur ends life in hostel room

Lucknow: A student at IIT-Kanpur allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on Wednesday. The student identified as Bhim Singh was found hanging in his hostel room, a suicide letter has been found by the police but the content is yet to be revealed.

According to reports, student living in the room next to the victim noticed that the door was locked since morning till late evening. There was no response when few of the students knocked at Singh’s door. They broke open the door and found Singh hanging from the ceiling fan.

Singh was a third-year student pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering. After completing his BTech from NIT in Warangal, he moved to IIT-Kanpur in 2015.

The Kalyanpur police said he hanged himself to death using a bedsheet. The body has been taken to the hospital for postmortem and autopsy report.