PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Dalai Lama drinks coconut water at Naveen Nivas, praises hospitality

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Dalai Lama

Bhubaneswar: The Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel Peace laureate Dalai Lama on arrival of his three-day Odisha visit today lauded Naveen Patnaik as one of the longest serving Chief Minister and admired him for winning people’s trust and respect.

Speaking to media persons, the 82-year-old Buddhist monk said, “Naveen Patnaik is one of the longest serving Chief Minister of the country and more importantly, he has won the people’s trust and respect. So, I admire him.”

“Tibetan people, who have been staying here, are very happy and the State is very kind to them,” he added.

On his part, the Chief Minister said, “I am honoured that his Holiness Dali Lama is visiting Odisha, and, it is the second time that I met him as Chief Minister of the State.”

The monk drank coconut water during his courtesy visit with Naveen and highly praised the hospitality of the Chief Minister.

Notably, the Buddhist monk reached here today on a three-day Odisha visit. He will be conferred with the 10th “KISS Humanitarian Award” by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here on Tuesday.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

British Airways British Airways
10.4K
Headlines

In pics: Strange birds attack on air causes serious damages to British Airways flight
Viral video Viral video
8.6K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
stripped naked stripped naked
6.3K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top