Daily wage labourer’s son cracks OAS

Bhubaneswar: Son of a daily wage labourer, Koraput boy Ashok Muduli cracked Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) with sheer sincerity and determination. He is an alumnus of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).

Hailing from Raising village in Koraput, Ashok is the son of Bibhishan and Malati Muduli. he had joined KISS in 2008. After completing BCA in KIIT he was working for TCS. He has five siblings of whom a brother is polio affected.

“I worked very hard because I wanted to give better days to my family since my parents are labourers. I could not have achieved this without the education provided at KISS and KIIT,” said Muduli.