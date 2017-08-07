Dahi Handi fest: Bombay HC lifts restriction on height of pyramid, age cap of 14 years sustained

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday lifted the 20-feet height restriction on human pyramids during Dahi Handi celebrations in Maharashtra. The court also accepted the government’s undertaking that no children, below the age of 14 years, will be allowed to take part in the festival.

A bench of justices BR Gavai and MS Karnik took note of the Maharashtra government’s submission that it had recently notified dahi handi as an ‘adventure sport’ and consequently the matter of age of the participants will be restricted to not below 14 years, as mandated by the Child Labour Act 1986.

Apart from the age cap, Supreme Court also suspended a direction by the High Court, which made it mandatory for organisers to inform authorities 15 days in advance about various aspects such as place and timing of the ritual and personal information of the participating Govindas.

A famous ritual in Maharashtra, Dahi Handi will be observed during Janmashtami which falls on August 14 this year. The High Court also asked the state to ensure that organisers adhere to safety measures mentioned by it in the affidavit.