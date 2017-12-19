Dacoity bid foiled; one killed, two critical in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: A man was killed and two of his family members critically injured after miscreants opened fire at them while opposing a loot bid by some miscreants inside their house at Sindhal village under Tirtol police limits in Jagatsinghpur district last night.

According to reports, a group of miscreants barged into the house of Antaryami Khuntia with an intention of robbery, following which he along with his brother and nephew resisted the act.

During the scuffle the dacoits open fire at them critically injuring three. All of them were rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, where Antaryami succumbed to his injuries.

Condition of his younger brother and nephew, who had sustained bullet injuries on their legs, is stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, the Tirtol police have reached the spot with a scientific team and started investigation.