Dacoit shot at accidentally by aides during loot bid

Khurda: A dacoit was injured after one of his associates shot him accidentally during a loot bid at Tapang Chhak on NH-16 in Khurda district on Monday night.

The injured identified as Sumeet Badajena of Begunia village in the district has been arrested by Sadar Police.

According to Police sources, Sumeet along with his two aides attempted to loot a truck at gunpoint near Tapang Chhak. But shockingly, while one of his associates was threatening the driver and the helper of the truck, the trigger of the firearm was pressed and Sumeet sustained bullet injury on his left chest. Sumeet was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and his condition is stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, his associates who fled the spot after the police raid are yet to be nabbed.