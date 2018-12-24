Dacoit gang busted in Jeypore, seven arrested

Koraput: A dacoit gang was busted by Jeypore police with the arrest of seven persons during a raid near Glocal hospital in Koraput district on Monday morning.

While five accused, identified as Iswar Tiwari, Dharmendra Tiwari, Binay Misra, Prakash Pandey, and Subham Tiwari, hail from Madhya Pradesh, two others, identified as Daitari Sagar and Iswar Pradhan hail from Jeypore locality, the police informed.

Based on reliable inputs, a police patrolling team zeroed in on the dacoit gang while they were hatching a loot plan near Glocal hospital in the outskirts of Jeypore town. Five mobile phones and an iron rod were also been seized from their possession.

The police also informed that among the arrested persons, two were involved in firing at a patrolling team on November 21.

During the preliminary investigation, it was ascertained that the five miscreants from the group are associated with dreaded criminal Sheikh Javed.