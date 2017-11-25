Dacoit gang busted in city, Five arrested

Bhubaneswar: Cracking a major whip against robbery, the Commissionerate of Police nabbed five most wanted dacoits and foiled a loot bid in the state capital on Friday night. However, one member of the gang managed to flee from the spot.

The arrestees have been identified as Diptikanta Mohanty (28) of Astaranga in Puri district, Rashmi Ranjan Dhala (28), Sanjay Kumar Swain (25) and Bachan Naik (26) of Cuttack’s Banki and Atulya Kumar Gochhit of Tangi in Cuttack district.

According to reports, the gang was preparing blueprint for a robbery near Kalinga Nagar here last night. Acting on the basis of information, the cops located the dacoits and nabbed five members of the gang.

“A truck, a numberless car and a pulsar bike have been seized from their possession. Apart from this, 40 grams of gold ornaments, 100 grams silver, four mobile phones and sharp weapons were also recovered”, said DCP Satyabrata Bhoi.