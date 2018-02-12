Dacoit gang busted, 5 arrested in Bolangir

Bolangir: Bolangir Police today busted a dacoit gang involved in looting musical instruments from band party owners and arrested five of its members in this connection with seizure of loot items worth lakhs of rupees from their possession.

The arrested dacoits have been identified Sushant Kumar Nayak and his aides Akhaya Majhi, Dibyanand Chhatria, Rajiv Gouda and Mahendra Behera. All the accused are residents of neighbouring Kalahandi district.

Two music pads worth lakhs of rupees, two bikes and six mobile sets were seized from the possession of the gang.

Disclosing the modus operandi of the gang Titilagarh SDPO Saroj Kumar Mohapatra said the members of the gang used to contact band party owners and musicians over phone. After promising them for new clients and arranging a meeting with the latter, the looters used to snatch away the musical instruments from them on their way to the venue.

Police started investigation and nabbed the looters acting upon a complaint lodged by one Digambar Bag of Bangomunda on February 5.