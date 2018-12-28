DA case: Crorepati techie lands in vigilance net

Cuttack: The vigilance sleuths on Friday raided the residences and office of an assistant engineer in Jagatsinghpur district for amassing disproportionate assets.

The officials of vigilance division, Cuttack conducted simultaneously raids at the residences of Kailash Chandra Behera, assistant engineer of Kaijanga Irrigation Sub -Division in Jagatsinghpur Division.

The places which were searched by the officials include Behera’s residential double-storied building at Nuapada in Cuttack, double-storied building at native place Paikasahi, Cuttack, his relative’s house at Jaspada, his mediator’s house at Jaspara and office room at Kaijanga Irrigation Sub-Division.

During the search, movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.04 crore have so far been unearthed from the possession of Behera and his family members.

Further inquiry into the case is underway, the vigilance officials said.