Cyclothon for health awareness

Bhubaneswar: A cyclothon was organized in the city to create awareness among city residents on health and wellness. The annual cyclothon was hosted by Axis Bank starting from the Nehru Ground in the capital city on Sunday.

Around 50 youngsters and corporate employees took part in the event. This year the theme was to promote digital banking. Starting from Nehru Club, the cyclists covered the route via AG Square, Siripur Square, OUAT, Sishubhaban Square and back to starting point via Forest Park.

Chief Guest was Dr TK Pradhan, Director, institutional finance, AXIS Bank Bhubaneswar circle head, Binod Choudhury, Retail head Jagdish Patnaik and East zone branch initiative head Ayashkant Mohanty were present at the inaugural function.