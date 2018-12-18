Cyclonic Storm Phethai: Depression weakens into well marked low pressure

Bhubaneswar: The cyclonic storm Phethai over north coastal Andhra Pradesh has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay over the Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal and Odisha, Regional Meteorological Department here said on Tuesday.

The depression over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh moved nearly north-northeastwards during past 6 hours and then weakened, after making a landfall Monday afternoon.

As per the Regional Metrological Department, the depression is likely to weaken further into a low pressure during next 12-hours.

Under its influence, several parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Gajapati districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall

Met office said Ganjam, Puri, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, and Keonjhar districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall. The system will gradually decrease up to 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph by midnight of Tuesday.

Strong wind of 30-40 kmph to 50 kmph is likely to gush along and off Odisha coast during next 12 hours.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and Odisha coast during next 12 hours.